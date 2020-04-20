Coronavirus UpdateJune Events Canceled In NYC; Pride March, Puerto Rican Day, Salute To Israel Parades All On Hold
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Firefighters battled a three-alarm blaze last night in Brooklyn.

The fire broke out around 10:30 p.m. at an apartment building on Quincy Street near Lewis Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Flames and smoke could be seen shooting through the roof, and burning debris fell onto the sidewalk below.

Approximately 140 firefighters responded, and the fire was placed under control around 12:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

