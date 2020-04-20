Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Firefighters battled a three-alarm blaze last night in Brooklyn.
The fire broke out around 10:30 p.m. at an apartment building on Quincy Street near Lewis Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant.
Flames and smoke could be seen shooting through the roof, and burning debris fell onto the sidewalk below.
BKLYN 3-ALARM 585 QUINCY ST, MULTIPLE DWELLING TOP FLR FIRE AND FIRE IN COCKLOFT, UNDER CONTROL
— FDNYalerts (@FDNYAlerts) April 20, 2020
Approximately 140 firefighters responded, and the fire was placed under control around 12:30 a.m.
No injuries were reported.