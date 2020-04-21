Comments
WESTPORT, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — The town of Westport, Connecticut, will begin using “pandemic drone” test flights to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
The drones will be equipped with a system that displays a person’s fever, heart and respiratory rates.
It can also detect people sneezing and coughing in crowds or where people may work or congregate.
The technology can accurately detect infectious conditions from a distance of nearly 200 feet and can also measure social distancing.