Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – If you’re looking for simple recipes to try at home, chef Jennifer Brulé demonstrates her take on pimento cheese, a staple of the American South. The recipe comes from her cookbook The New Vegetarian South: 105 Inspired Dishes for Everyone.
Ingredients:
Directions:
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – If you’re looking for simple recipes to try at home, chef Jennifer Brulé demonstrates her take on pimento cheese, a staple of the American South. The recipe comes from her cookbook The New Vegetarian South: 105 Inspired Dishes for Everyone.
CLICK HERE FOR A PRINTABLE VERSION OF THIS RECIPE.
Chef Jenny’s Sassy Pimento Cheese (Adapted from The New Vegetarian South, UNC Press)
Makes about 4 cups
Ingredients:
3/4 cup mayonnaise (such as Duke’s)
1/2 cup chopped jarred roasted red peppers plus 2 tablespoons juice
1 fresh jalapeño pepper, seeds and membrane trimmed out, the rest minced
2 teaspoons finely grated yellow onion (use a microplane, if possible)
1 pound sharp cheddar cheese, shredded (4 cups)
Directions:
Mix together the mayonnaise, roasted peppers and juice, jalapeños, and onions. Add the cheese and mix well to combine. Serve immediately or cover and store in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.