(CBSNewYork)- The New York Giants welcomed a new member to the Big Blue family on Thursday night when they selected Andrew Thomas from Georgia with the fourth overall pick in the first round of the NFL Draft.
The 6-5 320 pound tackle was a three-year starter for the Bulldogs. Thomas was a freshman All-American for the Bulldogs starting all 15 games as Georgia made a run to the national championship game. He then earned second team All-American honors as a sophomore and was first team again in his junior season. Thomas was a four-star recruit coming out of high school before going on to play for Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs.
The 21-year-old Lithonia, Georgia native has been compared to Denver Broncos tackle Ja’Wuan James by NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein. He now joins an offensive line that also contains 2018 first round pick Will Hernandez.
The Giants offensive line ranked 20th in the league in 2019 in sacks allowed (43) and 30th in the league in quarterback hits allowed (119).
Thomas is the first offensive tackle the Giants have drafted in the first round since since Ereck Flowers in 2015.
The Giants are next on the clock with the 36th overall pick on Friday night when the second round begins.