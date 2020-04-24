TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – The day New Jersey’s coronavirus pandemic crossed into six figures, the governor announced an executive order to allow renters to use their security deposits to pay their rents either to make up for a shortfall payment or to pay in full.
“During this emergency, renters should have the ability to tap this deposit to help them secure their place in their home,” said Gov. Phil Murphy, noting he is working with the New Jersey Apartment Association to encouraging landlords to also waive late fees during the pandemic.
There are now 102,196 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state, a rise of 3,047 in the past 24 hours. Deaths increased 253 to a total of 5,617.
Other numbers in Friday’s COVID-19 update included revised totals of:
- 6,847 hospitalized
- 1,933 patients needing critical or ICU care
- 1,487 patients on ventilators
- 98 patients treated at field medical stations
Murphy noted specific focus has been given to nursing homes, veterans’ homes and similar facilities where large numbers of deaths and infections have been reported.
“Our survey teams are continuing to inspect long term care facilities,” said Murphy. “The team has conducted 30 inspections since last Thursday. They have issued directed plans of correction to three facilities, requiring them to hire consultants for infection control, nursing, and administrative oversight.”