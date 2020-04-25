Comments
HUNTINGTON, N.Y. (CBSNews) – Buddy and Barley, known collectively as the “brew dogs,” have been bringing joy and beer to residents of Huntington, New York, since stay-at-home orders have largely confined people to their homes.
With the coronavirus pandemic-forced lockdown, their owners — now their bosses — said they have had to “redefine” their brewery business after being deemed essential and thereby allowed to remain open.
“Buddy and Barley are superstars in the town of Huntington,” one of their owners, Karen Heuwetter, told “CBS This Morning: Saturday” co-host Dana Jacobson. “They have been requested on many cases, and we are making it well known that they can deliver beer to your house.”