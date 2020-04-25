Comments
MORRISTOWN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — There was a very special drive-by birthday celebration for a Holocaust survivor in New Jersey on Saturday.
Local police and firefighters in Morristown hit the sirens to celebrate Fred Heyman.
Heyman, who turned 91, was touched to see his friends and neighbors come out to cheer for him.
Residents gathered to sing “Happy Birthday” at the base of his driveway.