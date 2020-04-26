Comments
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Sunday morning everybody! After a superb spring Saturday, expect a completely different Sunday. Cloudy, chilly, breezy, and rainy. Periods of rain are likely today, possibly heavy at times, along with gusty northeast winds, making highs near 50 feel a bit cooler.
The rain will continue at times through the night into Monday, with activity becoming more scattered in nature Monday. It’ll be a similarly chilly and breezy day with temps again only around 50, well below normal.
Skies will clear out Monday night and winds will subside, making way for a brighter, dry, and milder Tuesday and temps reach 60.