NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A global pandemic can’t keep the joy of cooking from this 10-year-old.
Matthew Smith, 10, spoke with CBS2’s John Elliott about his passion for cooking and shared his grilled flatbread recipe.
Matthew says more kids should spend time in the kitchen.
“It’s just another way to express myself. And its also just so relaxing for me, especially during quarantine, I’ve actually been cooking for 42 days straight now,” he said. “I just love everything from measuring the flour to cutting the steak open. To me it’s just such a joy.”
Cooking gives him an opportunity to learn about new cultures while remaining safe at home.
“Since I can’t go traveling, I get to travel with just one bite,” he said.
Matthew shared his grilled flatbread recipe.
Ingredients
- 3 1/2 cups of all-purpose flour.
- 1/2 tablespoon of baking soda
- 1 tablespoon of salt
- Olive oil
- 3/4s-1 cup water
Method
Mix flour, salt, baking soda and water together, and shape it into a ball. Knead the dough. Spread the dough flat. Drizzle olive oil and brush it with kitchen brush. Sprinkle additional salt to taste and place onto grill, nice and flat. Cook in closed grill for two minutes and then flip it. Continue cooking. Remove from grill, drizzle with olive oil, slice and serve with your preferred sides.
