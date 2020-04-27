Comments
By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Monday is going to be one of those days where it’s truly is best to stay inside.
Expect another raw, breezy, damp day across the region. Temperatures will be stuck in the 40s and we’ll be dealing with scattered showers once again.
Expect things to wind down after sunset and for Tuesday to be much nicer. It will be a much milder day with temps reaching the lower and mid 60s under mostly sunny skies.
The relief will be short-lived, though, as rain chances increases for the rest of the work week. Thursday, in particular, looks like it will be rather windy and soggy.
However, big improvements are in store for the weekend so stay tuned!