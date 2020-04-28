Coronavirus UpdateCuomo Explains Criteria For Reopening As Long Island Officials Say They’re Close To Meeting CDC Guidelines
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio says “the time for warnings has passed” after a large crowd was found gathering for a funeral in Brooklyn on Tuesday night.

Hundreds of people gathered in Williamsburg around 7 p.m. for a rabbi’s funeral.

Many could be seen wearing face masks, but they were standing close together.

Police officers were on the scene to help with crowd control.

In a tweet, the mayor wrote: “We have lost so many these last two months and I understand the instinct to gather to mourn. But large gatherings will only lead to more deaths and more families in mourning. We will not allow this. I have instructed the NYPD to have one standard for this whole city: zero tolerance.”

No arrests have been made.

