



— While the sports world is on hold, some pros are finding creative ways to give a shout-out to fans.

The sports stoppage certainly hasn’t stopped New Jersey Devils Public Address announcer Kevin Clark from doing what he does best.

He wanted to stay engaged with the fans while keeping his vocal game sharp with the ultimate “goal” of putting some smiles on people’s faces during these uncertain times.

On Twitter, Clark gave fans the chance to hear their names announced after scoring a “home goal.” All they needed to do was give him their sweater number.

Some would later play out the historic goal along with his announcement. Videos posted to social media show children in their Devils jerseys scoring goals in their living room followed by Clark’s voice.

“I wanted to kind of give a distraction for fans, a way for them to be connected. Lo and behold, it ended up helping me out too, so you know, I like to think it’s a win-win. It’s really taken off, I didn’t expect it to go as far as it has,” Clark told CBS2’s Otis Livingston.

Clark thought he would get about 25-30 requests. He stopped counting at 200 in the first few days.

“We’re all in the same boat, so anything I can do to distract people in a good way, I’ll do,” Clark said.

But he does have his limitations.

“I’ve had a couple requests for Rangers goals,” Clark said, shaking his head. “Sorry, not happening.”