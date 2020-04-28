Comments
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A speeding driver slammed into a police officer early this morning in Jersey City.
Police were dealing with a crash on a ramp leading into the Holland Tunnel around 12:30 a.m. when the driver sped through, hitting several Jersey City police cars and then a Port Authority police officer, who had been assisting.
The officer was taken to the hospital in stable condition and is expected to recover.
The driver was taken into custody.