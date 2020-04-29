Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Brooklyn man accused of stealing stimulus checks from mailboxes is facing federal charges.
Authorities say 31-year-old Feng Chen was caught by NYPD officers Tuesday in Sunset Park after going through mailboxes at residential buildings and a medical office.
Police say when he saw the officers, he tossed the mail on the sidewalk.
According to police, he had more than $12,000 worth of stimulus checks stuffed in his jacket pocket.