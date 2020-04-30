



– One New York doctor claims to have kept hundreds of coronavirus patients out of the hospital with a cocktail of medications.

It’s been criticized as unproven, but now a major hospital in New York is launching a clinical trial based on the treatment, reports CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff.

In the village of Kiryas Joel in Orange County, Dr. Vladimir Zelenko, a self-described “country doctor,” says a cocktail of medicines keeps his patients alive.

Weeks ago, he recorded this message for President Donald Trump: “I’m seeing tremendous positive results. I haven’t sent any patient to the hospital yet, even though I’ve treated hundreds already.”

Zelenko prescribes the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine but only when two other substances are added, an antibiotic and zinc.

“All the hydroxychloroquine does is open the door and let the zinc in,” said Zelenko, a board certified family physician.

Hydroxychloroquine got the president’s attention, and swiftly got him criticism for touting unfounded cures.

“If a malaria drug doesn’t work, ‘we gave it a shot,'” said Trump at the time. “There are people dying. If it works, that would be great.”

It’s Zelenko’s combination of meds given early on when people first get sick that makes his protocol unique. He claims of his 400 patients at high risk for severe illness, only two died.

In New York State, though, that’s a Catch-22. To prevent shortages, pharmacists can only dispense hydroxychloroquine for severe hospital-based cases. By then, Zelenko says it’s ineffective.

“There is a very narrow window of opportunity where you can hit this virus hard and early where it makes all the difference,” said Zelenko.

Now science will weigh in. St. Francis Hospital in Roslyn is launching a study, using essentially Zelenko’s cocktail. On newly symptomatic patients with underlying conditions, hydroxycloroquin and zinc will be given to all of them.

To see if you are eligible for this clinical trial, download this St. Francis Hospital criteria and either call 516-414-3056 or visit the St. Francis Hospital emergency room if you suspect you have early COVID-19 symptoms.