(CBSNewYork)- The NFL is set to release its 2020 season schedule Saturday, May 9, giving fans a preliminary glance at what the season will look like. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, dates are subject to change dependent upon when public health officials deem it safe for sports to return.

The league schedule will have its usual share of Sunday, Monday and Thursday night games. But, a new possibility popped up this week. Reports indicate that the league could play some games on Saturday if college football decides not to play its season in the fall. The plan is still in the very early stages so don’t expect any official announcement with the schedule reveal next week. Just know it’s possible there could be a fourth day of NFL action added this year.

Meanwhile, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton is stepping up to the plate in a different way. The 30-year-old slugger is set to donate 15,000 face shields to hospitals in Los Angeles and New York, two places close to his heart that have been hit hard by the virus.

Stanton says that African American and Latino communities are being hit particularly hard by this pandemic and he plans on donating more to L.A. and NYC-area hospitals that are in need.

Stanton and the rest of the MLB world are still wondering when this season could possibly begin. Former New York Mets reliever Pat Mahomes, the father of Super Bowl winning QB Patrick Mahomes, says it will be difficult for the league to play if it has to relocate and play without fans.

“If you back out there and start back too quick and stuff happens again, it kind of puts you in a bad light,” said Mahomes in an interview with CBS2’s Otis Livingston. “As far as the realignment and all that, I’m all for it as long as you get to play the game. I think it would be kind of difficult playing with nobody in there, but it’s still baseball and you get to do something you love to do.”

Mahomes’ son, of course, is also on a wait and see schedule when it comes to the NFL offseason. Mahomes says he is eager to get back out on the practice field with his teammates. The Chiefs made a bit of news regarding the young gunslinger, picking up the 5th year option on his rookie contract on Thursday. That option means that Mahomes will make $24.8 million in 2021 and a long-term contract is expected to get done at some point.