POINT LOOKOUT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — On Long Island, the Coast Guard is searching for a missing person after a boating accident.
Rescue teams got a call around 10 a.m. Saturday after Good Samaritans found the capsized boat in Jones Beach Inlet near Point Lookout.
The Good Samaritans helped rescue two people who were hanging onto the boat and wearing life jackets.
The Coast Guard found one other person in the water.
All three were taken to local medical centers to be checked out.
One person remains missing.
It’s unclear at this time what caused the boat to capsize.