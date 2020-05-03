Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A search is underway for a man accused of attempted rape in Manhattan.
Investigators say the suspect followed a 32-year-old woman into her apartment building, where he allegedly punched her in the face and tried to take off her pants.
It happened Friday night around 9 p.m. on 149th Street in Hamilton Heights.
Police say the suspect ran off with her cell phone after she fought back.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.