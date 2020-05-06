



The New York Giants entered the offseason with plenty of holes to fill following a 2019 season that saw the team finish 4-12 and earn the fourth overall pick in the NFL Draft.

The team addressed some of its needs in free agency signing corner James Bradberry and linebacker Blake Martinez to big money deals. However, outside of those two contracts, the team largely tweaked around the edges of the roster with one year “prove it” type deals for guys that could make an impact.

The draft on the other hand, is where the team had a chance to really address its needs. SportsLine analyst Kenny White believes the team did just that.

“New York Giants are a team that I think did help themselves. They helped themselves last year in the draft and I think they helped themselves this year in the draft,” said White in an interview with CBS Local’s Katie Johnston. “The offensive line is better.”

The team selected tackle Andrew Thomas with the fourth overall pick and then dipped back into the offensive lineman pool to take UConn tackle Matt Peart in the third round. Adding to the line was imperative for a team that allowed 43 sacks (20th) and 119 quarterback hits (30th) last season. Rookie Daniel Jones showed flashes when given time to throw, and he should have more time this season.

Still, as White points out, “Daniel Jones though still just in his second year. It’s going to take time.” The Giants are building which is reflected by their Vegas win total being set at 6.5 for the 2020 season. SportsLine’s projections have them finishing just under that number at an even six for the season. But, hitting the under on preseason win totals is not abnormal for the NFL as a whole.

“Remember this, the last five years 54 percent of all win totals went under. That’s because they’re over inflated,” said White. “This division has the least amount of wins projected of any of the four NFC divisions, just 30 wins if you add the four teams up. This could be the weakest division in the NFC.”