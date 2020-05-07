Comments
NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The Archdiocese of Newark is permanently closing 10 schools.
NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The Archdiocese of Newark is permanently closing 10 schools.
The church says it can no longer afford the upkeep on the nine elementary schools and one high school.
The following schools are being shut down:
- Academy of St. Therese of Lisieux, Cresskill
- St. Anne School, Fair Lawn
- Trinity Academy, Caldwell
- Good Shepherd Academy, Irvington
- Our Lady Help of Christians School, East Orange
- St. James the Apostle School, Springfield
- The Academy of Our Lady of Peace, New Providence
- Holy Spirit School, Union
- St. Genevieve School, Elizabeth
- Cristo Rey Newark High School, Newark
All ten schools will continue with remote learning lessons through the end of the academic year.
Cardinal Joseph Tobin called the closures “deeply troubling” for students, teachers and their families.
The archdiocese says the decision is not linked directly to the coronavirus pandemic, but the crisis has “further weakened the economic position of the schools and other ministries.”