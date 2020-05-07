



“It officially marks 10 years since I graduated from high school,” the Alabama-native said. “I know it’s been a crazy, crazy 2020 man, I couldn’t imagine you know what you guys are going through whether it was school sports, extracurricular activities, now all the things that’s been canceled – and it sucks so bad and I apologize – you know it just affected everybody in this world, but you know it’s just going to be a stepping stone on making you guys stronger.”

The star linebacker was placed on injured reserve in December after playing in just two games last season because of a severe groin injury suffered in New York’s season-opening loss to Buffalo.

In his message to students, Mosley urged the Class of 2020 to rely on their family and friends the rest of the lost school days and end-of-year events into summer.

“Now we can’t get those back, but remember that drive and energy, that just looking forward to when that time comes when we can get back outside and do what we love to do,” he said. “Whether it’s going to school, like I said, you know, great – to go to college, playing professional sport, collegiate sport, whatever it is – man, just have that same drive, the same energy that you’ve been building up this whole time.

“Just because we had this moment, it doesn’t define us at all,” he said.

After five seasons in Baltimore, the 27-year-old Mosley signed a five-year, $85 million free agent deal in March with the Jets that included $51 million guaranteed.

He was projected to be the quarterback of coordinator Gregg Williams’ defense, and he got off to a terrific start with his new team. Mosley had six tackles, returned an interception for a touchdown, recovered a fumble and had two passes defensed against the Bills — but hurt his groin while breaking up a play in the end zone near the end of the third quarter.