Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Director Spike Lee posted a moving short film tribute to the people of New York City struggling to isolate and get by during the coronavirus pandemic.
The film ends with the Empire State Building in red.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Director Spike Lee posted a moving short film tribute to the people of New York City struggling to isolate and get by during the coronavirus pandemic.
Titled “NEW YORK NEW YORK,” the 3-minute piece went up on Instagram Thursday.
“My Short Film-NEW YORK NEW YORK Is A Love Letter To It’s People,” Lee wrote. “Plain And Simple. Special Love Shout To Ms. TINA SINATRA, SONY/ATV,KERWIN DEVONISH (Camera), ADAM GOODE (Editor), TIM STACKER And KODAK For The Super 8 Film And Cameras.”
Scenes of New York City ranging from Coney Island to Yankees Stadium fade by as Frank Sinatra’s iconic “New York, New York” plays.
The montage focuses on rarely seen empty streets, people walking with masks over their faces and medical staff in scrubs outside city hospitals.
The film ends with the Empire State Building in red.