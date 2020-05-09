NORTH VALLEY STREAM, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A mother and daughter on Long Island were both on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic as nurses before each contracted the disease.
On Saturday, the daughter brought a surprise to her mom’s doorstep just in time for Mother’s Day.
Katie Naranjo organized a car caravan with staff from Long Island Jewish Valley Stream Hospital.
The group wanted to show support for Katie’s mom, recovering nurse case manager Luz Naranjo. She was on a ventilator for 10 days after falling ill.
“I was really touched. They went all the way out of their way to just welcome you back. Because I’m given the second life,” Luz Naranjo said. “I didn’t see them for a month while I was at the hospital and rehab and that was very painful. And now that I’m with them, nothing could replace that.”
Katie and Luz both contracted the coronavirus as Long Island Jewish Valley Stream was dealing with a surge of patients.