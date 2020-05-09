NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mother’s Day weekend started off with some snow across the tri-state area.
A trace of snow fell in Central Park on Saturday, tying the record set in 1977 for the latest snowfall of the season.
According to the National Weather Service, there as been as much snow in May as there was in the entire month of February.
I find this exciting. @CBSNewYork https://t.co/qpberwq7Mq
— Vanessa Murdock (@VMurdockTV) May 9, 2020
All 6 of our climate sites (EWR, NYC, BDR, LGA, JFK, ISP) reported a T of snow early this morning. Officially, the month of May has the exact same amount of snow as the month of February for 5 of these sites.
Islip, NY has officially had a snowier May than February. #aMAYzing
— NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) May 9, 2020
Flakes were seen flying in Chappaqua, Westchester County, and in Paramus, New Jersey, a little bit of snow was sticking to the sidewalk.
Happy May 9 ❄️😤 @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/b8b9Ftrj8u
— Jessica Layton (@JLaytonTV) May 9, 2020
And just like that, it is SNOWING in #NYC in MAY. #snowinmay @CBSNewYork #COVID pic.twitter.com/E6m7bzY3MR
— Tara Jakeway (@tarajakewaytv) May 9, 2020
Overnight, New York bottomed out at 34 degrees, breaking the previous record low of 35 degrees set in 1947, CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock reports.
Murdock says skies will begin to clear out Saturday night.