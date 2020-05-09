Coronavirus Update3rd Child’s Death Blamed On Toxic Shock-Like Illness Linked To COVID-19, Affecting 73 Children
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mother’s Day weekend started off with some snow across the tri-state area.

A trace of snow fell in Central Park on Saturday, tying the record set in 1977 for the latest snowfall of the season.

According to the National Weather Service, there as been as much snow in May as there was in the entire month of February.

Flakes were seen flying in Chappaqua, Westchester County, and in Paramus, New Jersey, a little bit of snow was sticking to the sidewalk.

Overnight, New York bottomed out at 34 degrees, breaking the previous record low of 35 degrees set in 1947, CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock reports.

Murdock says skies will begin to clear out Saturday night.

