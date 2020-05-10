Comments
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Sunday morning everybody, and Happy Mother’s Day!
Compared to yesterday’s bitterly cold start, we’ll enjoy a much milder afternoon. Expect brighter skies with temps in the low 60s. It’ll still be on the breezy side, but we won’t have the chill to contend with.
Tomorrow will be a touch cooler with more clouds, along with a return of rain showers.
Tuesday appears to be the coolest day of the week with temps in the upper 50s under bright skies, but by the time we get to the weekend, temps will soar into the 70s!