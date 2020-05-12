NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A distraught family is suing a Brooklyn funeral home, claiming it desecrated the remains of a loved one.
The family of 77-year-old Angela Rodriguez says they hired Dekalb Funeral Services in Clinton Hill to cremate her body after she died in March.
They claim the medical examiner’s office called on May 7 to say Rodriguez’s body had been found with 99 others in unrefrigerated U-Haul trucks seven miles away at the Cleckley Funeral Home in the Flatlands neighborhood on April 29.
The family’s new attorneys say both homes put profits over people and they’re still investigating their connection.
“Angela Rodriguez was a living, breathing, loving human. She wasn’t just some piece of trash who just could be discarded because she had passed away,” family attorney Kathryn Barnett said.
The state has since suspended the license of the Cleckley Funeral Home.