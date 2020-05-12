NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Although select businesses in some parts of New York State are looking to reopen as early as Friday, the musicals and plays on Broadway are expected to stay dark well into summer.
On Tuesday the Broadway League announced shows would be extending refunds and exchanges to people holding tickets through Sept. 6, 2020.
The entire 2019-2020 theater season was ultimately canceled by the shutdown aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.
“While all Broadway shows would love to resume performances as soon as possible, we need to ensure the health and well-being of everyone who comes to the theatre – behind the curtain and in front of it – before shows can return,” said Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin.
Ticket-holders should expect to be contacted by e-mail from where they purchased tickets by May 18, or follow up directly with their ticket vendor or box office.
MORE: ‘Hamilton’ Broadway Show Coming To Disney+ Streaming Service This Summer
Broadway performances were suspended on March 12 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There were 31 productions actively running, including eight new shows running in previews. An additional eight productions were in rehearsals to open in the spring.
The 74th Tony Awards, originally planned for Sunday, June 7, at Radio City Music Hall, were postponed on March 25 with no clear backup date yet announced.
St. Martin said the League is working with Gov. Andrew Cuomo along with theatrical unions, government officials, and health experts to determine a safe date to resume live productions.