NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A compounded drug used to treat hair loss is being recalled due to independent testing finding another drug in it that can cause low blood pressure, rapid heartbeat, salt and water retention and swelling contributing to heart failure or other heart damage.
MasterPharm, LLC, is voluntarily recalling 1 lot of Finasteride Plus 1.25mg sold in orange prescription bottles containing 30 capsules or blue prescription bottles containing 90 capsules.
The Finasteride Plus capsules contained undeclared minoxidil, an antihypertensive drug, in lots including “02-27-2020:04@11” and a “Beyond Use Date” of Aug. 25, 2020. Finasteride Plus was prescribed nationwide.
MasterPharm is arranging for returns and replacements of all recalled products.
Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact MasterPharm directly by (866) 630-5600 or recall@masterpharm.com.
People looking to report adverse reactions or other experiences with this drug can contact the U.S. Food and Drug Administration online on FDA.gov or by calling 1-800-332-1088.