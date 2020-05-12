Coronavirus UpdateNYC Reports More Than 50 Children Suffering From Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome As Cases Mount Statewide
LOS ANGELES (CBSNewYork)Broadway actor Nick Cordero has woken up from a medically induced coma while battling the coronavirus, his wife says.

Cordero’s wife, Amanda Kloots, shared the update on her Instagram stories Tuesday.

“He is extremely weak, so weak that he can’t close his mouth. But he is following commands, which means mental status is coming back! This is a long road, a very long road,” Kloots wrote.

Cordero has been on a ventilator in a Los Angeles hospital since April 1 and had a leg amputated due to COVID-19 complications.

The actor was a Tony nominee for “Bullets Over Broadway” and was last on Broadway in the musical adaptation of “A Bronx Tale.”

Cordero and Kloots have an 11-month-old son, Elvis.

