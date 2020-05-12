LOS ANGELES (CBSNewYork) — Broadway actor Nick Cordero has woken up from a medically induced coma while battling the coronavirus, his wife says.
Cordero’s wife, Amanda Kloots, shared the update on her Instagram stories Tuesday.
“He is extremely weak, so weak that he can’t close his mouth. But he is following commands, which means mental status is coming back! This is a long road, a very long road,” Kloots wrote.
View this post on Instagram
One of my favorite pictures of Nick from our honeymoon in Italy! We had some great news this morning. Nick is starting to follow commands and doing simple tracking!!!!! He is very weak so even just opening his eyes is a struggle, but it is happening. He is starting to wake up!! We are by no means out of the woods yet, there are still concerns with other things, but this news today on his mental status is a win!! #wakeupnick #youcandoit #coderocky
Cordero has been on a ventilator in a Los Angeles hospital since April 1 and had a leg amputated due to COVID-19 complications.
The actor was a Tony nominee for “Bullets Over Broadway” and was last on Broadway in the musical adaptation of “A Bronx Tale.”
Cordero and Kloots have an 11-month-old son, Elvis.