FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Nassau County police are investigating a deadly shooting in Farmingdale.

A 911 caller reported the shooting around 8 p.m. Tuesday in the street in front of a home on Langdon Road.

Officers found the body of a 25-year-old man who had been shot to death.

The NYPD confirms an off-duty officer was involved in an altercation at the scene.

So far, no arrests have been reported.

