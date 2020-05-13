Comments
FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Nassau County police are investigating a deadly shooting in Farmingdale.
A 911 caller reported the shooting around 8 p.m. Tuesday in the street in front of a home on Langdon Road.
Officers found the body of a 25-year-old man who had been shot to death.
The NYPD confirms an off-duty officer was involved in an altercation at the scene.
So far, no arrests have been reported.
