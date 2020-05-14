Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 6-year-old girl was stabbed during a robbery overnight in Manhattan.
Police said she was with her 55-year-old father when two men robbed them around 12:30 a.m. Thursday near Monroe and Pike streets on the Lower East Side.
One suspect allegedly lunged at the man with sharp object and inadvertently stabbed the little girl in the abdomen, police said.
She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The search continues for the suspects.