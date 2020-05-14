



Miramar, Florida, police said Thursday that an arrest warrant had been issued for Baker.

According to an affidavit, Baker allegedly pulled out a gun while attending a house party Wednesday night and started taking money and valuables from other partygoers with help from Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar and two other individuals.

The four suspects then left the party in three different vehicles. Police believe the robbery was planned.

Dunbar is also facing armed robbery charges.

“We are aware of the situation. We have been in contact with DeAndre,” the Giants said in a statement. “We have no further comment at this time.”

Baker was one of three first-round draft picks the Giants had last season. He was the 30th pick overall out of Georgia. He played in all 16 games, starting 15. He had 61 tackles and no interceptions. He was the last of the three New York picks in that first round.

Dunbar signed with the Washington Redskins as an undrafted free agent out of Florida in 2015 and was traded to the Seahawks in March. He started 11 games last season, making 37 tackles and four interceptions.

“We are aware of the situation involving Quinton Dunbar and still gathering information,” the Seahawks said in a statement. “We will defer all further comment to league investigators and local authorities.”

Dunbar spent Thursday morning on a video conference with the Seattle media for the first time since being traded from Washington to the Seahawks in March.

“You just want to feel wanted at the end of the day. … I just hope to repay them with the way I carry myself as a person,” Dunbar said on the video conference.

