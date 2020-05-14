Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Calls are growing for beaches to reopen in New York State.
A bi-partisan group of state senators representing beachfront communities sent a letter to Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Thursday.
They’re urging the governor to come up with a plan to safely reopen beaches by the summer, saying it will be critical to keep local businesses afloat.
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced Thursday that beaches in the Garden State would be open for Memorial Day weekend. Delaware’s governor also announced their beaches would reopen on May 22.