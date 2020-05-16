Coronavirus UpdateReopening Continues With Racetracks In New York, Charter And Rental Fishing Boats In New Jersey
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather Stories

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

While today wasn’t as toasty as Friday, it was still a splendid Saturday across the area. Skies stayed clear and dry with temps in the mid-70s for many folks. Expect mainly clear skies overnight with comfy temps in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Tomorrow will be a little bit cooler with highs in the upper 60s under blended skies, with a bit more in the way of clouds late in the afternoon. It’ll become a cloudy night but as of now it appears that any showers wouldn’t arrive until after midnight.

The workweek starts off cool and rainy as we monitor a possible tropical system expected to pass to our southeast….stay tuned for the latest!

Comments

Leave a Reply