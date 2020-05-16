Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Workers and business owners on Staten Island rallied Saturday, saying the reopening is not happening fast enough.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Workers and business owners on Staten Island rallied Saturday, saying the reopening is not happening fast enough.
About 200 people showed up for a “Back To Work” rally.
RELATED STORY: NJ Business Owners Say Risk Of Reopening Without Governor’s OK Outweighs Consequences Of Staying Closed
It took place outside the former Staten Island Department of Motor Vehicles site in Travis.
Organizers say what’s happening in New York State is not good business and that the decision on reopening is now being fueled only by politics.