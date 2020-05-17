By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Sunday mornin’ everybody! It’ll be a comfy start across the area and it will be quite a pleasant day – not quite as warm, but expect filtered sunshine with highs in the upper 60s.
Clouds will thicken a bit tonight, but it looks like any raindrops hold off until after midnight, with a threat for scattered showers on Monday. It’ll be cooler to start off the week with temps only in the low 60s tomorrow.
Tuesday is shaping up to be not only the coolest, but also the most unsettled day of the week. Expect a windy, rainy and cool day with temps stuck in the 50s as a tropical system passes to our south. The rest of the week isn’t expected to be dry, but not a total washout either. Temps will rise into the 70s and near 80 for the holiday weekend ahead.