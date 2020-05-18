Coronavirus UpdateNonessential Retail, Construction Reopen With New Rules In New Jersey
RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Multiple people were killed in a crash last night on Route 3 in Rutherford, New Jersey.

The crash happened shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday.

Westbound lanes were closed until about 6 a.m. Monday.

It’s unclear how many people were killed, but police reported “multiple fatalities.”

