BALDWIN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Ten people are facing arraignment following a violent confrontation with police over the weekend on Long Island.
Nassau County police responded shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday to reports of a large disturbance near Dean Drive and Shell Street in Baldwin.
Police said they found about 20 people smashing bottles and playing loud music.
When officers attempted to calm the crowd, some people started throwing bottles at them, police said. Some allegedly resisted arrest, violently punching the officers.
One woman and nine men, ages 18 to 63, were taken into custody.
Four officers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.