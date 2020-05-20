Coronavirus UpdateConnecticut Restaurants, Retail Begin Phase One Of Reopening With New Safety Measures
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A deadly motorcycle crash is under investigation this morning in the Bronx.

It happened around 4:45 a.m. near the intersection of White Plains Road and Bruckner Boulevard in Soundview.

Police said a Toyota Corolla rear-ended the motorcycle and then dragged the rider underneath.

The car eventually came to a stop and stayed on the scene.

The motorcyclist was rushed to Jacobi Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as 25-year-old Simon Tavarez.

So far, no charges have been filed.

