NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A deadly motorcycle crash is under investigation this morning in the Bronx.
It happened around 4:45 a.m. near the intersection of White Plains Road and Bruckner Boulevard in Soundview.
Police said a Toyota Corolla rear-ended the motorcycle and then dragged the rider underneath.
The car eventually came to a stop and stayed on the scene.
The motorcyclist was rushed to Jacobi Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
The victim has been identified as 25-year-old Simon Tavarez.
So far, no charges have been filed.