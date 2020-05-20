NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two people were killed and one was injured in a shooting in Harlem on Wednesday evening.
It happened just before 7 p.m. at an apartment on Saint Nicholas Terrace near West 127th Street.
Residents of West Harlem are being asked to avoid the area of West 127 Street and Saint Nicholas Terrace due to a confirmed shooting incident. pic.twitter.com/nQcxoIS0vJ
— NYPD 26th Precinct (@NYPD26Pct) May 20, 2020
The FDNY says two people were killed and one person suffered serious non-life-threatening injuries.
Sources tell CBS2 a male suspect shot two women during a domestic incident. One victim was killed. The other was taken to a local hospital.
According to sources, NYPD officers found the suspect, who was allegedly holding a weapon, inside the building and fatally shot him.
No officers were seriously injured.
