NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two people were killed and one was injured in a shooting in Harlem on Wednesday evening.

It happened just before 7 p.m. at an apartment on Saint Nicholas Terrace near West 127th Street.

The FDNY says two people were killed and one person suffered serious non-life-threatening injuries.

Sources tell CBS2 a male suspect shot two women during a domestic incident. One victim was killed. The other was taken to a local hospital.

According to sources, NYPD officers found the suspect, who was allegedly holding a weapon, inside the building and fatally shot him.

No officers were seriously injured.

