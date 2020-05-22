Comments
by Justin Lewis, CBS2 Meteorologist
We’ll see increasing clouds today with just some spotty nuisance showers this afternoon… few damp spots city/west/south for anyone trying to get away. Temperatures will be running a little warmer… highs in the low 70s.
Also worth mentioning, there is a high risk of rip currents at the New York and New Jersey beaches today.
Some light showers will push through this evening and tonight. Temperatures will only fall to about 60.
Tomorrow will feature some on and off rain/showers/drizzle with even a few rumbles of thunder possible around the area. Temperatures will be running a little cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
Conditions improve on Sunday with decreasing clouds. Highs will be in the upper 60s or so.