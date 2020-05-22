



Ewing shared his diagnosis on Twitter on Friday, saying he wanted to emphasize that the virus can affect anyone.

“This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly. I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones,” he said.

A statement from Georgetown University Athletics says Ewing is isolated at a local hospital.

The news comes less than a week after NBA great Charles Barkley had a coronavirus scare of his own during which he relied on Ewing for support.

Although he ultimately tested negative for COVID-19, Barkley admitted he was worried.

“The first person Barkley called after the negative test came in was (Angels outfielder Mike) Trout. The second was Knicks legend and current Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing,” reported CBS Sports’ Gabriel Fernandez on May 15. “Once again, it was because of the contact Barkley had with people before speaking to a team. Ewing called on the Round Mound of Rebound to give a speech to the Georgetown men’s basketball team before the ultimately-canceled Big East tournament in New York — Barkley was in town to do Stephen Colbert’s talk show.”

Ewing played 15 seasons with the New York Knicks, from 1985 to 2000, and he was named to seven All-NBA teams during his playing career in addition to two appearances on the United States men’s Olympic basketball teams in 1984 and 1992.

In the early 1980s while in college he played center for Georgetown for four years, and he returned to his alma mater 32 years later to become the program’s head coach in 2017.

