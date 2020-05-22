WEEKEND FORECASTBeaches Are Mostly Open For Memorial Day, But How Will The Weather Be? Check The Full Forecast
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Drowning, Local TV, Natalie Duddridge, New York, Queens


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man is dead after drowning in the water off Beach 84th Street in Queens.

First responders received a call just before 3 p.m. Friday about three men in distress in the water.

The NYPD said the three men, all in their 20s, got caught in a rip current.

Two of them were able to make it out OK, but a third man, a 24-year-old, was swept under the water.

Eventually, first responders did reach him. He was rushed to the hospital, but he did not survive.

The victim went into the water along Beach 84th Street, but he was pulled out along Beach 91st Street.

The mayor’s office called the incident a terrible tragedy and reiterated beaches are still closed for swimming, though fishing and surfing are allowed in designated areas.

When asked if the mayor would consider adding lifeguards for Memorial Day weekend, he did not respond.

Comments

Leave a Reply