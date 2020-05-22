



— A man is dead after drowning in the water off Beach 84th Street in Queens

First responders received a call just before 3 p.m. Friday about three men in distress in the water.

The NYPD said the three men, all in their 20s, got caught in a rip current.

Two of them were able to make it out OK, but a third man, a 24-year-old, was swept under the water.

Eventually, first responders did reach him. He was rushed to the hospital, but he did not survive.

The victim went into the water along Beach 84th Street, but he was pulled out along Beach 91st Street.

The mayor’s office called the incident a terrible tragedy and reiterated beaches are still closed for swimming, though fishing and surfing are allowed in designated areas.

I need every New Yorker to heed the warning: there’s NO swimming on our beaches during this crisis. It is NOT safe. We don’t want want to fence off the beaches but we will if we have to. We’ll have extra Parks and NYPD walking the beaches this weekend to keep New Yorkers safe. https://t.co/hd5JixxcTD — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) May 22, 2020

When asked if the mayor would consider adding lifeguards for Memorial Day weekend, he did not respond.