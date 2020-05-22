(CBSNewYork)- The New York Jets have brought in a veteran to back up Sam Darnold. According to a report, the team has come to an agreement with former Baltimore Ravens and Denver Broncos QB Joe Flacco.
Jets are signing former Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco to a one-year deal, sources tell ESPN. Jets GM Joe Douglas was a Ravens’ scout in 2008, when Baltimore drafted Flacco in round one. Now Flacco will rejoin Douglas, and compete for the backup job when he’s healthy and ready.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 22, 2020
As Schefter notes, Jets GM Joe Douglas has some familiarity with Flacco having served as a Ravens scout in 2008 when Baltimore selected the QB out of Delaware.
The 35-year-old Flacco started eight games last season for the Broncos before suffering a herniated disc and being placed on injured reserve. Flacco was having a down year prior to the injury, throwing just six touchdowns against five interceptions in his eight starts. He was completing a career-high percentage of his passes (65.3%) before the injury, but he averaged just seven yards per attempt.
Prior to his half season in Denver, Flacco spent 11 seasons in Baltimore as the starter for the Ravens, losing the starting job in 2018 to Lamar Jackson again due to an injury. Though injuries have plagued his last two seasons, Flacco had missed just six games prior to the 2018 season.