AMITYVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The Long Island man accused of killing his father during a Zoom call has been charged with murder.
Thomas Scully-Powers, 32, was led away in handcuffs Friday in Suffolk County.
Prosecutors say he beat then stabbed his 72-year-old father, Dwight Powers, to death Thursday on Dixon Avenue in Amityville.
Powers was on a Zoom call with about 20 other people when police say his son attacked him.
Scully-Powers allegedly jumped out of a second-floor window to escape police and spent the night in the hospital.