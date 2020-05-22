WEEKEND FORECASTBeaches Are Mostly Open For Memorial Day, But How Will The Weather Be? Check The Full Forecast
AMITYVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The Long Island man accused of killing his father during a Zoom call has been charged with murder.

Thomas Scully-Powers, 32, was led away in handcuffs Friday in Suffolk County.

Prosecutors say he beat then stabbed his 72-year-old father, Dwight Powers, to death Thursday on Dixon Avenue in Amityville.

Powers was on a Zoom call with about 20 other people when police say his son attacked him.

Scully-Powers allegedly jumped out of a second-floor window to escape police and spent the night in the hospital.

