NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The Bronx Bombers may not be playing at Yankee Stadium anytime soon, but movies will soon be playing in the parking lot.
The stadium’s largest parking lot will host a summer drive-in festival, with events ranging from movie screenings to stand-up comedy and karaoke.
Organizers plan to pipe in sound through a PA system and are looking into car-side food service.
Only 200 vehicles will be allowed at each event.
First responders and healthcare workers will get in for free.
Screenings are set to start in July.