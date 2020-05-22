WEEKEND FORECASTBeaches Are Mostly Open For Memorial Day, But How Will The Weather Be? Check The Full Forecast
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The Bronx Bombers may not be playing at Yankee Stadium anytime soon, but movies will soon be playing in the parking lot.

The stadium’s largest parking lot will host a summer drive-in festival, with events ranging from movie screenings to stand-up comedy and karaoke.

Organizers plan to pipe in sound through a PA system and are looking into car-side food service.

Only 200 vehicles will be allowed at each event.

First responders and healthcare workers will get in for free.

Screenings are set to start in July.

