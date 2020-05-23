Comments
NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – One person was killed and seven others were injured during a fire in Newark that displaced 15 people from their homes.
Firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at a three-story residential building at 105 Magazine Street around 11 p.m. on Friday.
Newark officials said the fire was on the second floor and quickly spread to the third floor and to an attached building at 107 Magazine Street.
An adult man was killed during the fire and the other seven victims, including one child, were taken to University Hospital for treatment. Two victims were left in critical condition.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.