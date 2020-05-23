Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A number of Healthy Choice frozen dinners are being recalled because they may contain rocks.
The USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service says Conagra Brands has issued a recall for a variety of Healthy Choice Power Bowls after receiving complaints from customers about rocks in their food.
The following products are affected:
- Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Chicken Feta & Farro — 9.5-oz cartons, lot code 5006006620, best by date of DEC 01 2020, establishment number “P-115”
- Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Chicken Feta & Farro — 9.5-oz. cartons with lot code 5006002320, UPC code 072655001800, best by date of 10/19/2020, establishment number “EST P115”
- Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Unwrapped Burrito Scramble — 7.2-oz cartons, UPC 7265500082, lot code 5009002920, best by date of OCT 25 2020, establishment number “P9”
- Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Turkey Sausage & Egg White Scramble — 7.2-oz cartons, UPC 7265500081, lot code of 5009003020, best by date of OCT 26 2020, establishment number “P9”
No injuries or illnesses have been reported in connection to this recall.
