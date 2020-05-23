Comments
MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Nassau County officials gave the OK for residents to head to the beach for Memorial Day weekend, but now the weather is putting a damper on hopeful beachgoers’ plans.
The Nassau County Department of Health issued an advisory against bathing at 18 beaches Saturday due to heavy rainfall.
Health officials say stormwater runoff can elevate bacteria levels in the water.
The following beaches are affected by the advisory:
- Centre Island Sound – Bayville
- Ransom Beach – Bayville
- Soundside Beach – Bayville
- Stehli Beach – Bayville
- Morgan Sound – Glen Cove
- Pryibil Beach – Glen Cove
- Tappen Beach – Glenwood Landing
- Creek Club – Lattingtown
- Lattingtown Beach – Lattingtown
- Laurel Hollow Beach – Laurel Hollow
- Piping Rock Beach Club – Locust Valley
- Theodore Roosevelt Beach – Oyster Bay
- North Hempstead Beach Park – Port Washington
- Sea Cliff Village Beach – Sea Cliff
- Hewlett Point Beach – East Rockaway
- Island Park Beach – Island Park
- Biltmore Beach Club – Massapequa
- Philip Healey Beach – Massapequa
The advisory will be lifted at 7 a.m. Monday unless there is additional heavy rainfall or water samples reveal elevated bacterial levels.