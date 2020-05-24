Comments
By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As expected, Sunday has been pleasant, with a bit more sunshine than in previous days.
However, clouds are expected to thicken once again at night, and some coastal spots could see some fog and drizzle. Otherwise, expect cloudy and cool conditions overnight with lows in the mid 50s.
Memorial Day will improve as the day moves along. A dreary-looking morning will become bright and beautiful by mid-afternoon. Skies will clear through the day and temperatures will reach the lower 70s away from the coasts.
The rest of the week will feature more sunshine and warmth, with temps reaching the upper 70s and low 80s, and will stay mainly dry before a threat of thunderstorms on Friday.